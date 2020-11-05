A Deflated, Pathetic Trump Whines About Polls And Cries Fraud As His Presidency Goes Up In Flames

Advertisements

Donald Trump took to the podium on Thursday night to address the nation as votes continued to be counted, and it was arguably the most pathetic performance of any president of any party in any country in the history of the world.

It was as if Trump spent the past two days jotting down a list of phony grievances and conspiracy theories and read them from the White House briefing room.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump said. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

Trump now claims the only votes that are the ones cast in person on election night. He calls all other legally cast ballots cheating. #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/2Fof1vrg5t — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 5, 2020

He also went off on a bizarre tangent about how polls were a conspiracy meant to undermine his candidacy.

“These fake polls were designed to keep our voters at home, create the illusion of momentum for Mr. Biden, and diminish Republicans’ ability to raise funds,” a seemingly sedated Trump said. “They were what’s called suppression polls.”

Trump claims that the polls were a conspiracy against him that was designed to suppress the Republican vote. pic.twitter.com/VGhVeMd2Nw — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 5, 2020

It was one lie after another for a president who seems to recognize that he’s losing this election to Joe Biden.

“I won Pennsylvania by a lot,” Trump said, falsely suggesting that they are just “finding” votes for Biden to overturn the election on the state.

Trump claims that he won Pennsylvania, the mail in votes are fake, that he wasn’t allowed to have observers where there have always been observers. All of his claims are false. pic.twitter.com/EhKezCbfo4 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 5, 2020

Donald Trump is finished, and he knows it

Donald Trump’s speech to the nation on Thursday night was perhaps the most dangerous speech ever delivered by a president of the United States.

It was filled with lies meant to sow the seeds of doubt about an election that is being carried out as designed. It will only further embolden his loyal supporters to undermine the electoral process.

Perhaps above all else, what this speech showed is that Donald Trump is finished – and he knows It.

