In Four Words, Biden Calms A Nation As Trump Tries To Burn Democracy To The Ground

In just four words, Joe Biden responded to Donald Trump’s dangerous address on Thursday night by seeking to calm the nation at a time when Trump is effectively trying to burn democracy to the ground.

“Keep the faith, folks,” Biden said shortly after Trump threw a tantrum from the White House briefing room.

Biden’s message was a stark contrast to Trump, who used his remarks on Thursday night to whine about the polls, spew conspiracy theories and cry fraud about legally cast votes across various swing states.

Biden is already acting like the president America needs

America is in the midst of multiple crises, from a still-raging pandemic to an economic crash to growing social unrest.

In each instance, Donald Trump is either ignoring the crises or pouring gasoline on the fire for his own political benefit.

Now, as the election results increasingly show Trump headed for defeat, Trump is trying to burn democracy to the ground on the way out the door.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is acting like the president America needs right now – someone who is projecting strength and stability a time when the temperature needs to be be turned down.

It has been roughly 48 hours since the polls closed on Tuesday night, and Joe Biden is already acting like the president of the United States.

