More of Trump’s Tweets Are Being Flagged By Twitter For Peddling Disinformation

Yet another one of President Donald Trump’s tweets has been censored per Twitter’s Civic Integrity Policy, which forbids individuals from using Twitter “for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes.”

“This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process. In addition, we may label and reduce the visibility of Tweets containing false or misleading information about civic processes in order to provide additional context,” Twitter points out.

“ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!” the president wrote.

ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

There are tens of thousands of provisional ballots left to count in each state. This is still happening now as Americans wait to hear from Nevada and possibly Georgia and Pennsylvania, where the president’s leads are shrinking considerably.

In 2018 Trump claimed Twitter is “SHADOW BANNING prominent Republicans” in response to a news story that alleged accounts owned by Republicans were showing up in a general search of the website but not automatically populating when typing their names in the drop-down bar. Twitter later issued a response, attributing the issue to a platform bug. There is no evidence to support he was targeted by Twitter and no evidence now.

Twitter’s Civic Integrity Policy can be found HERE.