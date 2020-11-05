Team Trump Is Already Talking About Trump Running For Resurrection In 2024

Advertisements

The state of the race: Team Trump talking about a possible “resurrection run” in 2024.

“(T)here are aides and advisers starting to talk about potential not only that the president is going to lose the election but that he may mount some sort of resurrection run in 2024,” CNN‘s Jim Acosta reported to Jake Tapper Thursday afternoon.

Video:

Trump is already talking about running for president again in 2024. pic.twitter.com/w9ckWH2ZzO — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 5, 2020

Advertisements

Acosta reported: “One other thing to note, this is an indication where things are heading and mentality that’s taking shape inside the Trump campaign, there are aides and advisers starting to talk about potential not only that the president is going to lose the election but that he may mount some sort of resurrection run in 2024.

This possibility has been discussed I am told inside the Trump campaign by aides and advisers, some talked about it with the President himself.

That obviously is something that’s way off into the future, but it is an indication they’re starting to feel like perhaps they’re running out of time inside the Trump campaign.”

In 2024, Donald Trump will be 78 years old.

The 2020 race has not been the repudiation of Trumpism many hoped it would be, but it is clear Trump has lost many of the Midwestern blue wall states he captured by slim margins in 2016 and his options are slimming even in formerly red Arizona and Georgia.

So far this race has shown that Trump is wildly popular with his base, but his base might not be big enough to pull off a win for the unpopular President whose approval ratings on the Coronavirus pandemic hit a record low with a net approval rating of negative 22 percentage points on October 8th and on November 4th, had not improved enough with 538 reporting a 57.2 negative and 39.7 approval of Trump’s handling of the crisis, a net approval rating of 17.5 percentage points.

It wouldn’t be 2020 without President Trump‘s people threatening the world with a “resurrection” run if he loses this election.