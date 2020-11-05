Trump Alleges Election Fraud, Claims “All Biden Claimed States Will Be Legally Challenged”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump claimed that states won by his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, will face legal challenges. He alleges there was election fraud.

“All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud,” he wrote on Twitter. “Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!”

All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Advertisements

Trump’s remarks come as the race continues to tighten in Pennsylvania and in Georgia, where his leads continue to shrink. Eyes are also on the state of Arizona, where votes are still being counted in metropolitan areas that are expected to break for Biden. Some confusion has mounted since The Associated Press called Arizona for Biden early. The outlet made the call after conducting an analysis that found the president lacks the votes to overtake his opponent.

There is no evidence of election fraud, per Michael Georg Link, a German lawmaker who heads an observer mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) in Europe. He earlier spoke to The Associated Press, saying, “We found no violations of the rules whatsoever.”

More as this story develops.