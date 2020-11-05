As He Faces Defeat, Trump Demands Election Officials “Stop the Count”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania has shrunk to roughly 164,000 votes with 89 percent of precincts reporting. Votes left to count in the state are largely in Philadelphia and the surrounding metropolitan areas, and they are the ones that could decide the race. Trump currently leads in Pennsylvania with 50.7 percent of the vote, but that margin has shrunk considerably since yesterday afternoon.

His lead in Georgia is also shrinking (down to a margin of 20,000 votes) with more votes expected to come out of the Atlanta metropolitan area (with 98 percent of precincts reporting).

A few minutes ago, the president posted to his Twitter account a demand that election officials stop counting votes.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Last night, the president shared a post from far-right website Breitbart (known to publish assertions and conspiracy theories) about calls for the Pennsylvania Attorney General to “step aside.”

Demands Arise for PA Attorney General to ‘Step Aside‘ https://t.co/jrED09zpK1 via @BreitbartNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Later, the president shared another article from Breitbart alleging ballot counting “chaos” in Detroit.

Detroit Absentee Ballot Counting Chaos, Blocked Windows and Observers https://t.co/KzIwhbQrDt via @BreitbartNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020