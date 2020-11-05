Judges In Georgia And Michigan Just Killed Trump’s Plan To Undercut The Election

Advertisements

Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed two frivolous Trump lawsuits that were intended to undercut the integrity of the vote count.

The AP reported, “Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits Thursday, undercutting a campaign legal strategy to attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean President Donald Trump’s defeat.”

The Trump campaign is filing meritless lawsuits in still contested states as part of their strategy to cast doubt on the election and try to change the results through protests and outrage. Trump and his team are already thinking about running for president again in 2024, which is a strong signal that they believe that the 2020 election is lost.

Advertisements

Trump is trying to create outrage and mistrust of the system in a bid to delegitimize Joe Biden so that he can run for president again in 2024.

The only way that the plan will work is if the courts play along and treat Trump’s meritless lawsuits like serious legal arguments, but in Georgia and Michigan, his complaints were quickly thrown out of court, because judges can see that what Trump is asking them to do is change the results of an election, and help him relaunch his political career in 2024.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook