Brad Parscale to Write a Book About Experience Working for Trump Campaign

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale is reportedly writing a book about his experience working for the campaign. Bloomberg reports that he’s working on a book deal after speaking with three sources familiar with Parscale’s plans.

“Parscale has told people he’s signed with a literary agent and is in negotiations with a publisher. The potential deal is expected to be worth seven figures, according to two of the people. The former campaign chief is said to have written some of the manuscript already. His potential publisher and publication date are unclear,” the outlet reported, noting that their sources asked not to have their identities revealed.

Parscale appeared to spar with the Trump campaign’s current management, suggesting that they’d ousted Latina Hannah Castillo, who ran their Latino outreach. This outreach has been considered critical to the campaign’s successes in Texas and Florida, which stayed red despite hopes from Democrats that they would swing blue for the first time in years.

“The Trump campaign Latino outreach program was run by a Latino woman, Hannah Castillo and she should get credit for an amazing job! Too bad she wasn’t there the last couple months,” he wrote.

Yesterday, Parscale those who want to “win in 2024 as a Republican” should “probably start saying something.” His comments came amid concerns that President Donald Trump’s early leads were disappearing as more votes were counted and gave the edge to Democrat Joe Biden.

