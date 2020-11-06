Dan Crenshaw and QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Greene Are Feuding

Advertisements

Dan Crenshaw, though he has only been in office since 2019, is one of America’s best known congresspeople. The Texas Rep., who lost his eye while serving in Afghanistan, is also a big fan of Donald Trump.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a QAnon supporter who recently won a congressional seat in Georgia. And she has a fan in Donald Trump who said she had a bright future.

But the two Republicans have a differing opinion on how Trump has handled the fallout of Monday’s election. Crenshaw tweeted on Friday, “If Trump loses, he loses. It was never an impossible outcome and we must accept the final results when it is over. But the unfortunate reality is that there is very little trust in the process, where irregularities have been flagrant and transparency lacking.”

Though it wasn’t an outright criticism of Trump, Greene responded, The time to STAND UP for Donald Trump is RIGHT NOW! Republicans can’t back down. This loser mindset is how the Democrats win. President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him. We won’t forget. Trust me.”

Crenshaw responded to the message, “Did you even read past the first sentence? Or are you just purposely lying so you can talk tough? No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts. You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one.”

It seems like Trump’s 2020 failures are opening fault lines in the party. This is most likely not the first feud within the GOP.