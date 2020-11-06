Fox News Orders On Air Talent Not To Call Biden President-Elect

Advertisements

Fox News has instructed all of their on-air talent to avoid calling Joe Biden president-elect in their programming.

Oliver Darcy tweeted:

New: Fox News is instructing its talent not to call Joe Biden the "President-elect" when the network calls the race, according to two memos obtained by @brianstelter and me. The memos say Fox should "stay away" from using the description. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 6, 2020

Fox talent was also told to play up Trump’s legal challenge:

The memos emphasized that Fox should report moves by Trump's legal teams to challenge the results. "We will report both sides until there is further guidance," one memo said. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 6, 2020

The memos are a reminder that Fox News is not objective. They are not a news network. The network does contain news elements. For example, their polling operation is held in high regard as bipartisan and credible, which is why Trump criticized it so much, but the output of the network is propagandistic.

Fox News is pushing Trumpism and an ideology, and the dynamic has never been made more clear than the order from the top that Joe Biden is not to be called president-elect in their programming.

