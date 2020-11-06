Nevada Race Looks Over As Joe Biden Doubles His Lead

Advertisements

Biden has doubled his lead in Nevada, which signifies that the race in the state is moving toward a Biden victory.

Jon Ralston tweeted:

NEWS: Clark ballots are in, Biden doubles lead to 22K in Nevada. It is over. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 6, 2020

Rural counties are coming in for Trump in the state though:

Douglas County, another rural county, just dropped a sizable 5,199 votes, 3,252 for Donald Trump and 1,663 for Joe Biden. That's slightly narrowed Biden's lead to 1.63% or 20,552 votes. Statewide numbers:

– Joe Biden: 49.76% (626,202)

– Donald Trump: 48.13% (605,650) — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) November 6, 2020

The Trump campaign sued the state of Nevada for voter fraud in a dispute over 10,000 votes, but Biden’s margin has grown to twice the amount listed in the Trump campaign’s frivolous lawsuit. Most of the vote to come in the state is from heavily Democratic Clark County.

As is the case with what is happening in Pennsylvania and Georgia, Biden is expected to continue to add to his lead after these votes are counted.

Jon Ralston is the nation’s foremost political expert on Nevada elections. He said that the race is over, so it is highly likely that Joe Biden is going to win Nevada.

