Trump Is Refusing To Leave The White House As An Intervention Is Considered To Get Him Out

Trump is not going to concede. He is not going to admit to defeat, and the White House is considering an intervention to get him out.

CNN reported:

Now, people around Trump are working to identify who might be able to communicate to him the stark reality. There has been talk of potentially Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump, though their willingness to lead a difficult intervention wasn’t clear.

One idea being floated is framing potential conversations with Trump around the idea of preserving his brand for life after being president — and explaining that dragging out an election he clearly lost would ruin his businesses and forestall whatever political future he’s hoping for.

Trump is clearly in denial. He refuses to accept his fate as a failed one-term president. It is not a surprise to anyone that Trump might require an intervention just to leave the White House, Never in American history has a president needed so many interventions to do basic things.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are never going to be the voices of reason. They are two of Donald Trump’s biggest enablers. There is a reason why Trump chose them to be beside him in the White House, and that’s because they have no spines of their own and will do anything to please Trump.

