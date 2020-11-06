WATCH: Steve Schmidt Thinks Tucker Carlson Will be 2024 Republican Nominee

Advertisements

In late 2015, early 2016, nearly 20 contenders fought it out for the Republican nomination. Many of them had significant political experience, working as senators, congresspeople or governors of large states.

But in the end, GOP voters picked a failed businessman and reality television show host to be their standard bearer. It worked out well for them, as Donald Trump was able to win the presidency and nominate 3 Conservative Supreme Court justice.

According to Steve Schmidt, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Republican voters again picked someone who has television experience and no political experience. He thinks the party will nominate Tucker Carlson during the 2024 process.

Advertisements

Schmidt made the comments while speaking with MSNBC’s Brian Williams. “I think that Tucker Carlson is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024,” he said. “What you are going to see is every Republican candidate will kowtow to the conspiracy that Trump was stabbed in the back by unseen malicious forces of the deep state, that the election was stolen, that it’s illegitimate forever.”

Schmidt continued, “More than a majority of the Republican Party will believe this was an illegitimate election, because they have been poisoned by the Murdoch operation, by OAN, by Sinclair, by the toxic sludge of sewage and crap and disinformation and lies that flows on Facebook into the screens of the American people. So this is a long-term fight.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of MSNBC:

Schmidt: “@TuckerCarlson is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024" pic.twitter.com/JOBfMUkGUh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 6, 2020