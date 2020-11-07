Donald Trump Is Sulking At His Golf Course As Joe Biden Prepares Victory Celebration

Advertisements

As results from undecided battleground states continue to trickle in on Saturday, there is a chance that Donald Trump may be on the golf course when he finds out that he has officially lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.

As the AP’s Jonathan Lemire said on MSNBC, “The president, as we just discussed, is en route to what appears to be his golf course in Sterling, Virginia where he will spend the next several hours.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is preparing to formally declare victory in a Saturday night speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

“The Biden campaign has been telling reporters to get ready,” Lemire added. “They are preparing for an event tonight in Wilmington … where they hope and expect that Joe Biden can be introduced then as president-elect.”

Video:

Donald Trump is on the golf course as Joe Biden prepares to formally declare victory later on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/qJQtlBGXbZ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 7, 2020

Trump golfs as his presidency slips away

It’s no surprise that Donald Trump will be on the golf course as his presidency slips away. It won’t be the first time Trump was sulking in a sand trap instead of facing a difficult reality.

Throughout his time in the White House, he often escapes to one of his golf clubs, even in the midst of crisis, whether it’s the still-raging pandemic or a natural disaster.

At the end of the day, Donald Trump and those around him know that the end is near. It’s almost poetic that Trump could officially find out his presidency is over while he’s on the golf course.

