From Coast To Coast, Crowds Flood The Streets To Celebrate Donald Trump’s Defeat

Advertisements

Joe Biden has officially been elected president of the United States, and Americans are flooding the streets to celebrate the country’s victory.

As former senator Claire McCaskill said on Saturday, “Joy is spontaneously breaking out all over America right now. I predict that you’re going to see large crowds all over the country celebrating what has just happened.”

“It’s okay for us to wallow in that for awhile,” McCaskill added.

Advertisements

Video:

“Joy is spontaneously breaking out all over America right now” after Donald Trump falls to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/MBp9UYe7kD — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 7, 2020

Nowhere was that joy more clear than in the crowds gathering outside of the White House following the news.

A massive crowd is gathering outside the White House to celebrate Biden’s win and tell Trump to GTFO of our house. pic.twitter.com/i1LBygSqOq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 7, 2020

“There are also crowds in New York cIty and across America that are building,” MSNBC‘s Joe Scarborough said.

Shortly after the race was called for Joe Biden, applause and horns could be heard breaking out across New York.

Incredible: Applause breaking out over the Manhattan skyline as networks call the election for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/c92EgXP2Qj — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 7, 2020

Crowds also flooded New York’s Time Square to celebrate the Biden win, with one of the folks on the ground shouting, “It’s over!”

“It’s over!” Crowds celebrated in New York’s Times Square as Joe Biden won the U.S. Presidency #2020election pic.twitter.com/o2EwJt6ELj — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) November 7, 2020

In Atlanta, a city that is helping put Joe Biden over the top in Georgia, applause could be heard following the news that Trump lost.

Atlanta breaking out in cheers after the election is called for Biden. pic.twitter.com/xZgzSDB0aB — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 7, 2020

A moment America needed

2020 has been one of the most difficult years in American history as multiple crises – from a pandemic to a recession – have turned so many lives upside down.

With Trump losing decisively, the country finally has something that gives them hope about the future.

To be sure, there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead, but America deserves this moment to celebrate.

On Saturday, as Joe Biden emerges victorious, that’s exactly what the American people are doing.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter