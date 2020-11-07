Joe Scarborough Slams ‘Irresponsible’ Networks For Not Calling Pennsylvania For Joe Biden

Advertisements

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough unloaded on the major news networks on Saturday for not calling the Pennsylvania race for Joe Biden when it’s clear that the Democratic nominee will win the state.

“There is no good reason for them to continue to drag their feet and not call a race that they all know is going to Joe Biden,” the MSNBC host said. “I have never seen a state that is so obviously in the bag for one candidate not be called.”

Scarborough called the refusal to declare a winner in Pennsylvania “irresponsible” and said that the networks are clearly “concerned about Donald Trump being angry if they make the call. ”

“That’s the only conclusion that can be drawn if you really do dig into all of the data,” he said.

Video:

Joe Scarborough blasts the networks for not calling the race for Joe Biden: “There is no good reason for them to continue to drag their feet and not call a race that they all know is going to Joe Biden.” #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/hBA5Vkk5zQ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 7, 2020

Scarborough said:

There is no good reason for them to continue to drag their feet and not call a race that they all know is going to Joe Biden. But, you know, Donald Trump is tweeting and he’s angry … It’s not a decision desk’s duty to worry about the social impact or the political impact of their decision. They should look at the data. So it doesn’t matter what political campaigns say. It doesn’t matter what anchors say. It doesn’t matter what commentators say. They have to make that decision. The problem in this case is … I have never seen a state that is so obviously in the bag for one candidate not be called – but that’s what we’re seeing here with Pennsylvania right now. So I’m talking about data. I’m not talking about the feelings of campaigns or commentators at all. And the fact that right now unrest is brewing despite the fact they have all the information they need. I will just say I think it’s irresponsible because they’re concerned about Donald Trump being angry if they make the call. That’s the only conclusion that can be drawn if you really do dig into all of the data. That Donald Trump has intimidated the newspapers and media outlets from doing their job and calling this race and ending this election based on data and not the feelings of any campaigns.

Once Pennsylvania is declared for Joe Biden, he will reach the all-important 270 electoral vote threshold and become – finally – the president-elect.

The Biden campaign is frustrated but confident

It’s not just the American people who are frustrated by this long, drawn-out process of counting votes and declaring a winner in the remaining battleground states.

In a statement released this morning, the Biden campaign said they are “frustrated with the networks” but confident that today will be the day that a winner is formally declared.

“We have a clear picture of who won, and they need to call it,” the Biden campaign said, according to a statement read by Mika Brzezinski.

Ultimately, just about anybody who has been watching the remaining data come in from Pennsylvania and other states recognizes that Joe Biden is heading for a clear Electoral College victory.

It remains to be seen whether the networks will finally make it official on Saturday.

