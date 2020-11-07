Obama Beautifully Congratulates Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Advertisements

Former President Barack Obama released a statement congratulating Biden and Harris while reminding Trump that Biden’s win will be decisive.

The statement from former President Obama as provided to PoliticusUSA:



I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden.

I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.

In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.

We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.

I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God.

Finally, I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involved in their own way, and everybody who voted for the first time. Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between.

Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.

Obama was correct. Joe Biden is more than up to the task of cleaning up the mess that Donald Trump left behind. Everyone should enjoy this moment of well-deserved victory, and then start organizing for the two Senate runoff election in Georgia.

Democrats have shown what they are capable of. Not even record Republican turnout could stop them, but the war won’t be won until our democracy is accessible to all.

Electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was the first step toward making this possible.

