Signed, Sealed and Delivered: On the Ground As Detroit Helped Save America

In the third week of October, we had unwittingly spoiled our mail-in ballots and went in person to an election center to replace them. We had to park at a distance because all nearby parking spaces were taken. As we walked closer, we were surprised at the large number of people, going into and from the center.

The inside of the cavernous facility was a hive – countless conversations focused, and pleasantly purpose-driven. Smiling and well-prepared staff were assisting voters of all ages, genders, abilities, and cultures, each in a different stage of the process – to drop off or pick up a ballot, register, replace a mail-in ballot, vote early, or ask questions for relatives unable to come.

Several voters, like ourselves, clung to our numbered tickets, waiting for our spoiled ballot to be replaced by a new ballot, which required our identification, staff in another area to update records, and our matching signature.

While waiting I talked with a 6-year-old, wearing a virus mask with Michelle Obama’s name on it. She talked proudly of being with her aunt, her online school program, and the glitter-embellished rainbow shoes she was wearing.

We left, remembering, after a long, dry, and debilitating 4 years, how a community-wide, happening-now, striving, thriving democratic process actually can FEEL: GOOD.

We returned the next day to drop off our completed ballots.

As we walked closer to the center, we saw even more people outside and heard their voices, at least two of which were above the others, calling loudly for ballots, like vendors selling vegetables.

Their waving arms and the familiar sound of hometown-Motown were in sync. One collection volunteer was at the curb, gathering ballots from car windows, one was on the sidewalk, gathering from outstretched hands.

Everyone was smiling, and the energy was high.

We left, elated, privileged, grateful, and clear about the necessity of our shared purpose.