America Fired Donald Trump While He Was Playing Golf

In a moment that fittingly summed up the last four years, the call that Joe Biden won the election came while Trump was golfing.

Trump kept to his usual weekend pattern of bilking the taxpayers out of their hard-earned money by going to one of the golf courses that he owns for several hours. This means that when the networks finally called the election for Joe Biden, Donald Trump was playing golf.

Before Saturday’s trip, it was estimated that Trump’s golf trips have cost taxpayers $142 million. Trump’s tax returns showed that his use of the presidency to pump money into his businesses was one of his few stable sources of revenue.

In the months before leaving office, look for Trump to accelerate his trips to his properties as part of a cash grab to get all the money that he can before he is shown the door.

Donald Trump is a president who spent his time in office watching TV, tweeting, and playing golf, so it is appropriate that on the day that he got fired, Donald Trump didn’t even bother to show up for work.

