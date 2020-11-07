Donald Trump May Flee The White House Next Week

Advertisements

Trump is refusing to accept the reality that he lost the election to Joe Biden, but he is thinking about going to his Florida club next week.

The New York Times reported, “Mr. Trump has been eager to leave the White House, and after musings about a rally this week fell flat, aides said he was likely to make a trip next week to his private club, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., instead. But the president has no intention of ending the boisterous events that he held throughout his presidency just because his re-election campaign is over.”

It would be shocking if Trump stayed for more than a week in the White House after losing to Biden. Donald Trump has zero interest in governing, and now that he been rejected by the voters, there is no reason for him to stick around, especially if he could be making millions of dollars off of the taxpayers by going to his private club.

Trump isn’t going to host Biden at the White House. Trump isn’t going to attend Biden’s inauguration. Trump is going to deny the country the symbols of a peaceful transfer of power and Biden ceremonial honors of victory.

While the coronavirus pandemic reaches new highs, Donald Trump is fleeing to Mar-a-Lago.

