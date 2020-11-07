Fox News Demands That We Give Trump Days Before He Concedes

Advertisements

Fox News wants Trump to be given time to emotionally absorb his defeat before he concedes the election to President-elect Biden.

Ari Fleischer said on Fox:

.@AriFleischer is on Fox saying people should give the president days, if necessary, to absorb the emotional aspect of his loss before demanding a concession. — Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 7, 2020

Advertisements

The nation is tired of catering to the snowflake president and his feelings.

Trump lost. It’s time for him to put on his big boy pants, concede the election, make sure his prenup with wife #3 is airtight, look into declaring bankruptcy for the eighth time, and then await the criminal indictment from New York.

The nation of tired of coddling Trump‘s feelings. Even after getting blown out in his bid for reelection, the Trump enablers are requesting the bar for decent human behavior be lowered for Trump. Donald Trump should have conceded already. He has no paths to victory. There is no magic recount that will save him.

America doesn’t need Trump to concede, because come January 2021, Joe Biden will be president.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook