Twitter Flags Trump For Saturday Morning Voting Lies As Biden Prepares For The Presidency

Advertisements

Trump was being flagged for lies about voting on Saturday morning, while Joe Biden is getting ready to be president.

The tweets and the Twitter flags:

….This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

….Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Advertisements

The votes that Trump is talking about still have not been counted. They were voluntarily separated in Pennsylvania. There has been transparency all through the counting process. Democrats and Republicans have been present with the vote-counting televised.

Trump has lost seven straight court challenges to the election because he has no evidence to support his claims, and in court, because I said so is not a valid legal argument.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden spoke on late Friday night and calmed the tensions that Trump is attempting to enflame:

Biden says he won't let Trump short-circuit democracy, "You know, we're proving again what wave proved for 244 years in this country. Democracy works. Your vote will be counted. I don't care how hard people try to stop it, I will not let it happen." pic.twitter.com/cmq050H3Vu — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 7, 2020

Trump is soothing his ego, while Joe Biden is putting America first.

After four years of Trump’s absentee presidency, we are about to be reminded of the value of having someone in the White House who wants to do the job of being president.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook