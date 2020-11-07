Posted on by Jason Easley

Twitter Flags Trump For Saturday Morning Voting Lies As Biden Prepares For The Presidency

Trump was being flagged for lies about voting on Saturday morning, while Joe Biden is getting ready to be president.

The tweets and the Twitter flags:

The votes that Trump is talking about still have not been counted. They were voluntarily separated in Pennsylvania. There has been transparency all through the counting process. Democrats and Republicans have been present with the vote-counting televised.

Trump has lost seven straight court challenges to the election because he has no evidence to support his claims, and in court, because I said so is not a valid legal argument.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden spoke on late Friday night and calmed the tensions that Trump is attempting to enflame:

Trump is soothing his ego, while Joe Biden is putting America first.

After four years of Trump’s absentee presidency, we are about to be reminded of the value of having someone in the White House who wants to do the job of being president.

