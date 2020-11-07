World Leaders Kick Trump To The Curb And Immediately Congratulate Biden

Advertisements

It was expected that world leaders would wait for Trump to concede before congratulating Biden, but the world is wasting no time kicking Trump to the curb.

A sample of global reaction to Joe Biden’s win:

The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon:

Congratulations from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 to President-Elect Joe Biden and to history-making Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris 🇺🇸 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 7, 2020

Justin Trudeau PM of Canada:

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

Emmanuel Macron of France:

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Here is a full list of world leaders who have congratulated Biden so far:

At least these countries congratulated Biden & Harris: • Ireland

• Germany

• Scotland

• New Zealand

• India

• Canada

• UAE

• Jordan

• Iraq

• Oman

• UK

• France

• Qatar

• Egypt

• Ukraine

• Italy

• Greece

• Israel (Lapid and Prez) #elections — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 7, 2020

Trump’s failed foreign policy that alienated America’s friends have emboldened its enemies did not make him any friends outside of dictators and autocrats.

One gets the sense from the world’s rush to congratulate Joe Biden that these leaders are excited to no longer have to deal with the uninformed, incoherent, inconsistent, and emotionally unstable Trump.

America is about to resume its place as the leader of the world, and the free nations on our planet appear happy to us back.

