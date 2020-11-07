Posted on by Jason Easley

World Leaders Kick Trump To The Curb And Immediately Congratulate Biden

Advertisements

It was expected that world leaders would wait for Trump to concede before congratulating Biden, but the world is wasting no time kicking Trump to the curb.

A sample of global reaction to Joe Biden’s win:

The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon:

Advertisements

Justin Trudeau PM of Canada:

Emmanuel Macron of France:

Here is a full list of world leaders who have congratulated Biden so far:

Trump’s failed foreign policy that alienated America’s friends have emboldened its enemies did not make him any friends outside of dictators and autocrats.

One gets the sense from the world’s rush to congratulate Joe Biden that these leaders are excited to no longer have to deal with the uninformed, incoherent, inconsistent, and emotionally unstable Trump.

America is about to resume its place as the leader of the world, and the free nations on our planet appear happy to us back.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook