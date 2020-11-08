The Grown-Ups Are Back In Charge As Biden Unveils Full COVID Plan

Advertisements

In a sign that the government will soon be run by adults with an interest in governing, Joe Biden unveiled his full COVID plan on his transition website.

The testing part of the plan alone will make a huge difference because Biden will do things that aren’t being done right now:



– Double the number of drive-through testing sites.

– Invest in next-generation testing, including at home tests and instant tests, so we can scale up our testing capacity by orders of magnitude.

– Stand up a Pandemic Testing Board like Roosevelt’s War Production Board. It’s how we produced tanks, planes, uniforms, and supplies in record time, and it’s how we will produce and distribute tens of millions of tests.

– Establish a U.S. Public Health Jobs Corps to mobilize at least 100,000 Americans across the country with support from trusted local organizations in communities most at risk to perform culturally competent approaches to contact tracing and protecting at-risk populations.

The United States has been a rudderless ship as the Trump White House had no interest in the actual day to day duties of governing. Trump didn’t read briefing books and judging from his public schedules, his verbal briefs were extremely limited in time and scope.

Donald Trump had no policy plans. The Biden transition website lays out in detail goals, objectives, and methods. If Democrats can win two Senate runoffs in Georgia, the sky could be the limit, because the adults are back in charge, and they are showing up prepared to take action.

