George W. Bush Says The Election Result Was Clear And Congratulates Biden

Former President George W. Bush called Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to congratulate them and offer to help any way he can.

Here is former President Bush’s statement:

Pre-Trump, Bush’s statement is an example of the way that things used to work in the United States after a presidential. Bush didn’t criticize Trump. He also didn’t deny Joe Biden his victory. The former president was trying to set a good example for members of his own party.

Trump lost. Biden won.

Republicans can still maintain their party identity while acknowledging an election result.

The Republican Party under Trump is unrecognizable compared to what it was under George W. Bush.

