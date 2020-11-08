Rudy Giuliani Claims The Election Was Stolen From Trump In 10 States

Advertisements

Rudy Giuliani went on Fox News to claim that ten states conspired against Donald Trump to throw the election to Joe Biden.

Rudy Giuliani says it'd be wrong for Trump to concede because the election might've been stolen (but we'll have to wait to see the evidence!) pic.twitter.com/XwSUyNsdbK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 8, 2020

Giuliani said on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News, “It really would be wrong for him, at this point, it would be wrong for him to concede. There is strong evidence that in at least three or four states, and possibly ten, it was stolen. In other words, it was based on votes. Now, you can’t let an election go on to history without challenging that.”

Rudy Giuliani continues to talk about stolen votes, but the one thing that he has yet to do is provide any proof of how, when, and where votes were stolen.

Trump’s legal team ran away in Las Vegas when reporters asked for evidence to support their claims of voter fraud.

If Trump had any evidence of voter fraud, he would be broadcasting it all over cable news, and his Twitter account.

There is no proof of voter fraud because there was no voter fraud.

The election is over. Trump and Giuliani’s effort to overturn the result is going nowhere.

