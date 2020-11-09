Barr Authorizes DOJ To Probe “Voting Irregularities” In Bid To Steal Election

Advertisements

William Barr has authorized the Department of Justice to probe what he considers “substantial” voting irregularities.

Jonathan Lemire of the AP tweeted:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr authorizes DOJ to probe 'substantial allegations' of voting irregularities despite little evidence of fraud. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 9, 2020

Authorizing the DOJ to probe something is not the same outcome as opening an investigation. Barr has given DOJ the ok to investigate if they choose to do so. Given that there is no evidence of voter fraud anywhere. State Republican and Democratic officials agree that there was no voter fraud, so Barr’s authorization looks more like a move to appease Trump than any substantial effort to contest the election.

William Barr can’t do anything unilaterally to delay the certification of election results. Only the courts can impose a delay and so far Donald Trump has not won a single voter fraud case that he has brought before the courts.

There is not going to be a coup. This will putter out and fade away.

Democrats have no reason to panic. This is going nowhere. Trump is going to try to use the authorization to discredit the election, but even if the FBI does investigate what they will find is a bipartisan consensus among state election officials that there was no voter fraud.

The fact that Barr news dumped this announcement on a Monday night instead of holding a big press conference says all that the American people need to know about how much of an “investigation” there will be into Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

