Believe it or Not, Susan Collins is Concerned About Trump’s Refusal to Accept Election Results

A lot of Republicans are coming off a very rough week. To the surprise of many, however, Susan Collins is not one of them.

Despite being considered one of the most vulnerable incumbent senators, Collins handily won her race against Sara Gideon. And when the Maine senator was asked about her take on Donald Trump’s refusal to accept election results, she shocked no one with her wishy-washy take.

Collins began by referring to Joe Biden as the apparent victor. She also said that Trump and his supporters, “have questions about the results in certain states.”

The Maine senator continued:

“There is a process in place to challenge those results and, consistent with that process, the President should be afforded the opportunity to do so. I know that many are eager to have certainty right now. While we have a clear direction, we should continue to respect that process. I urge people to be patient. The process has not failed our country in more than 200 years, and it is not going to fail our country this year.”

These comments are closely in line with the ones Collins made to reporters when discussing her choice to acquit Donald Trump during his impeachment trial.

I believe that the president has learned from this case,” Collins told CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell. The president has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson.”