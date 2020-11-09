Joe Biden Shows His Greatness With Moving Argument For Mask Wearing

Advertisements

President-elect Joe Biden delivered a great argument for mask-wearing that was exactly what America has been missing under Donald Trump.

Video:

This argument for mask-wearing from Joe Biden was great. He made it clear that America is under threat from the virus, and we all must pull together and put on a mask. pic.twitter.com/SSByrp6v4E — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 9, 2020

Biden said:

The head of the CDC warned this fall, for the foreseeable future, a mask remains the most potent weapon against the virus. Today’s news doesn’t change that urgent reality. I won’t be president until January 20th. My message today is to everyone, is this. Doesn’t matter who you voted for, whether you stood, where you stood before election day, doesn’t matter your party, your point of view. We can save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months. Not Democrat or Republican lives, American lives.

You know, maybe we saved the life of a person who stocks the shelf at the local grocery store. Maybe saves the life of a member of your place of worship. Maybe it saves the lives of one of your children’s teachers. Maybe it saves your life. So please, I implore you, wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor. A mask is not a political statement but it is a good way to start pulling the country together. I want to be very clear, the goal of mask-wearing is not to make your life less comfortable. Or to take something away from you. It is to give something back to all of us, a normal life.

The goal is to get back to normal as fast as possible. And masks are critical doing that. It won’t be forever. That’s how we get our nation back up to speed and economically. We can go back to celebrating birthdays and holidays together, attend sporting events together, get back to lives and connections we shared before the pandemic. It doesn’t matter whether or not we always agree with one another. It doesn’t matter who you voted for. We are Americans and our country is under threat. And now we’re called to do the same thing generations of proud Americans have done in the face of a crisis throughout our history, rise above our differences to defend the strength and vitality of our nation.

Experts say that the US could have this pandemic under control in ten weeks if everyone would wear a mask.

The remarks that Biden gave were why he was elected. No more nonsense, BS, or self-involved spin coming from the Oval Office. Joe Biden is putting the American people first, and instead of false promises coupled with negativity, President-elect Biden is spreading a positive encouraging message with a plan.

The political difference will remain, but America is about to have a president who is all about setting a good example at the top, and this will change the toxic culture that has flourished under Trump.

