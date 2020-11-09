Biden Will Do More For Health Care In The Next 24 Hours Than Trump Has Done In Four Years

Advertisements

Joe Biden isn’t president of the United States yet, but he has been busier developing policy over the past few days than Donald Trump has been in four years.

Over the next 24 hours, in particular, Biden will move forward on his own health care agenda in an address to the nation dedicated to how he plans to protect and expand upon the Affordable Care Act.

According to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein, Biden – after having already named a COVID-19 task force on Monday – will be laying out his health care blueprint on Tuesday.

“President-elect Joe Biden will speak tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET ‘on the stakes for families across the country in Texas v. California, the Trump Administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and his plan to expand access to quality, affordable health care’,” Epstein reported on Twitter.

Biden’s speech will come the same day the United States Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could destroy the Affordable Care Act and toss millions of Americans off their insurance plans.

As The New York Times reports, “At stake are health insurance for millions of people, protections for pre-existing conditions for millions more and the fate of President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement, a law that has become woven into the fabric of the health care system in ways big and small.”

It’s important to note that after four years in the White House, Trump has yet to reveal his plan for health care.

Biden is being president, while Trump whines on Twitter

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hit the ground running by developing blueprints and policy proposals on the most important issues facing the country, Donald Trump has spent the past week whining about election results and ignoring the raging pandemic.

In fact, it appears the entire federal government under Trump has stopped doing the people’s work and is instead working to overturn the results of an election that wasn’t even that close.

Joe Biden is quickly getting to work on the enormous problems he will face when he takes office next January, while Donald Trump isn’t even pretending to be president anymore.

