Fox Contributor Annoyed That Biden “Did Not Honor” Trump

Fox contributor Jason Chaffetz expressed annoyance that President-elect Joe Biden “did not honor” President Donald Trump in his victory speech two nights ago.

“There was no big blue wave. That didn’t happen. I do think the president has some legal avenues to pursue. Let’s remember that counties administer this election, states certify those elections, not the national media,” he told the hosts of “Fox and Friends.”

“There is not a single state in the United States that has certified their election yet…,” Chaffetz continued. “You know. Donald Trump, when he won, his victory speech, first he did was thank and honor Hillary Clinton. Joe Biden in his speech last night never even mentioned Donald Trump directly. Did not thank him for his service. Did not honor Donald Trump and all the success he had in this country. He didn’t even do that. And so, you know, cart’s before the horse here. You have got to go through. The president has legal avenues.”

Chaffetz’s remarks come as reports indicate that President Trump has refused to concede and alleges that there was election fraud.

Election fraud is largely a myth, as the bipartisan Brennan Center has pointed out. “Extensive research reveals that fraud is very rare. Yet repeated, false allegations of fraud can make it harder for millions of eligible Americans to participate in elections,” the organization noted in a report.

The only case of known voter fraud this election cycle came from Robert Richard Lynn, a registered Republican in Pennsylvania who tried to apply for a mail-in ballot in his dead mother’s name according to court dockets.

Despite this, the president has continued to claim that the election is illegitimate and many of his tweets in recent days have been flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy, which forbids individuals from spreading misinformation about elections.

Reports indicate the president will hold campaign-style rallies where he will continue to propagate the election fraud myth.