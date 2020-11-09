Fox News Tells Trump It’s Over By Cutting Off Voter Fraud Briefing

Advertisements

Fox News cut off a press briefing from Kaleigh McEnany when she started making baseless claims about voter fraud.

Video:

Not even Fox News will show the Trump campaign's lies about voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/3teciqmcv0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 9, 2020

McEnany said, “You don’t oppose an audit of the vote because you want an accurate count. You don’t oppose our efforts at sunlight and transparency because you have nothing to hide. You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud, and you are welcoming illegal voting. Our position is clear, we want to protect the franchise of the American people. We want an honest, accurate, lawful count, we want maximum sunlight, we want maximum transparency. We want every legal vote to be counted and every illegal vote.”

Fox’s Neal Cavuto cut off the coverage by saying, “Whoa, I think we have to be clear. She’s welcoming fraud or illegal voting unless she has more details to back that up. I can’t continue showing this. But maybe they do have something to back that up, but that is an explosive charge to make.”

Fox News is Trump’s media lifeline to his base. If Trump can’t spread his lies through Fox, the political oxygen that he needs will be cut off. The Sean Hannitys of the network will push the propaganda, but the cutting off of the briefing was a signal from Fox News that the election is over and that it is time for Trump to go home.

