Opinion: The People Surrounding Donald Trump Are Just As Broken As He Is

The days following last week’s presidential election – which Donald Trump lost decisively to Joe Biden – have shown that the outgoing president is a broken man who is incapable of accepting reality when things don’t go his way.

Trump simply cannot fathom a world in which people – more than 75 million, to be exact – don’t worship him the way that he worships himself.

But as MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace pointed out on Monday, it’s not just Trump whose behavior has been shameful this past week. The people around him who have spent the past week coddling him instead of telling him to do the right thing – they are just as shameful.

“I am just dismayed at the shabbiness of the character of the people surrounding Donald Trump,” the MSNBC host said. “The fact that there aren’t any staffers either quitting in protest or dragging him out or saying they will is appalling.”

I am just dismayed at the shabbiness of the character of the people surrounding Donald Trump. It says so much. And we’ve wondered. We’ve posited. You’ve had lots of his legal advisers on your show over the course of the presidency. But it says something so disturbing about the lack of patriots around Donald Trump in the White House, because he had a right to a fair election. He has a right, I suppose, to fight some of these things where there are questions. He’s gone, I think, 0-6 or 0-7 in the courts. And now it’s time to adhere by the Constitution and participate in a peaceful transfer of power, and he has not given any indication that he intends to do that. And that fact there isn’t anyone around him – I always look at this as a former staffer. The fact that there aren’t any staffers either quitting in protest or dragging him out or saying they will is appalling.

Donald Trump broke the Republican Party

Another thing the past week has demonstrated is that, outside the walls of the White House, Republicans in Congress are broken, too.

Instead of accepting the results of an election and congratulating the president-elect as both parties have done in the past, the GOP has jumped off a cliff and embraced Trump’s destructive efforts to undermine democracy.

The past few days have only confirmed what so many Americans have recognized for the past four years: There isn’t anyone left in the White House or the Republican Party – aside from a few senators – who hasn’t sold their soul to Trump.

Donald Trump may be leaving office next January, but he will leave behind a GOP that is completely broken beyond repair.

