The Man Leading Trump’s Election Lawsuits Catches COVID After Latest WH Superspreader Event

David Bossie, the man in charge of Donald Trump’s frivolous election lawsuits, has tested positive for COVID-19.

As CNN’s Kaitlan Collins noted on Twitter earlier, “David Bossie, who is supposed to be overseeing the Trump campaign’s legal challenges on the election, has coronavirus.”

Department of not great: David Bossie, who is supposed to be overseeing the Trump campaign’s legal challenges on the election, has coronavirus, CNN confirms. He’s been in the campaign’s headquarters and traveling extensively. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 9, 2020

Bossie joins White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and HUD Secretary Ben Carson who have also tested positive for the virus over the past week.

As MSNBC’s Ali Velshi pointed out on Monday night, the three positive tests appear to be linked to a recent function at the White House.

“The potential superspreader event this time may have been a largely mask-free election night party at the White House,” Velshi said.

Video:

An election night “victory party” at the White House appears to be the latest superspreader event that infected three Trump officials. #maddow pic.twitter.com/Rja1qoZdJ5 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 10, 2020

Velshi said:

We do only have one president at a time, and our current president has 72 days to do what he will with the office he holds. As the President-elect formulates a plan to fight COVID, the Trump White House and campaign are gripped by a second major COVID outbreak. The potential superspreader event this time may have been a largely mask-free election night party at the White House. Attendees who have tested positive now include chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and David Bossie, the man charged with leading the Trump campaign’s legal battle to overturn the election results. He’s now sidelined by his COVID diagnosis.

Team Trump brought this on itself

The irony here is that if Donald Trump took this virus seriously starting in January when it hit American shores, perhaps he wouldn’t have lost the election so decisively to Joe Biden in the first place.

Of course, that didn’t happen. Now, not only did Trump lose the election, but he is desperately waging lawsuits to overturn the results. And that effort is being run by a guy who just tested positive for coronavirus.

While no one wishes this virus on anybody, it’s hard to deny that the Trump administration and campaign have brought this all on themselves.

