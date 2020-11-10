Biden Humiliates Trump With The Largest Challenger Vote Share Since FDR

Advertisements

Biden’s defeat of Trump was so comprehensive that he got the largest challenger share of the popular vote since FDR in 1932.

Harry Enten of CNN tweeted:

Unless I'm doing my math wrong (possible!), Biden's going to get a larger share of the popular vote than any challenger since FDR in 32. (Yes, yes, I know about third parties.) — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) November 10, 2020

A look at the numbers reveals that Harry Enten is correct. Ronald Reagan received 50.7% of the popular vote in 1980. Joe Biden is currently at 50.8% of the popular vote and climbing. Biden won’t be able to catch FDR, who got 57.4% of the popular vote when he defeated incumbent Herbert Hoover in 1932, but he is on pace to pass Obama’s 51.2% in 2012, and he could come close or beat Obama 52.9% in 2008.

The staggering scope of Joe Biden’s victory makes it all the more absurd that Trump is refusing to concede and that Republicans won’t acknowledge his win.

Biden did more than beat Donald Trump. He humiliated him, and no given the results further down the ballot, voters clearly meant to repudiate Trump and make Joe Biden the next President Of The United States.

