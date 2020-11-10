Advertisements

During a press conference, President-elect Joe Biden called it an embarrassment that Trump has not conceded the election.

President-elect Biden calls it an embarrassment that Trump hasn't conceded. pic.twitter.com/VZUkhryeY0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 10, 2020

Biden said:



I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly. The only thing that — how can I say this tactfully, I think it will not help the president’s legacy. I think that — I know from my discussions with foreign leaders, thus far, that they are hopeful that the United States’ democratic institutions are viewed once again as being strong and enduring and, but I think at the end of the day, you know, it’s all going to come to fruition on January 20th.

And between now and then, I hope an expectation is that the American people do know, do understand, that there has been a transition. Even among Republicans who are people who voted for the president. I understand the sense of loss. I get that, but I think the majority of the people who voted for the president, a lot voted for him, a significantly smaller number, but a lot voted for him, I think they understand that we have to come together. I think they’re ready to unite and I believe we can pull the country out of this bitter politics that we’ve seen for the last — last five, six, seven, years.

President-elect Biden was correct. Republicans are only embarrassing themselves by catering to the “Trump voter” who they are still apparently terrified to cross. Mike Pompeo is talking about imaginary second terms that are never going to happen. Mitch McConnell is refusing to acknowledge Biden’s victory until after the Electoral College votes.

It is all childish and silly. Republicans aren’t going to have a choice. Joe Biden will be president, and they will have to live in that reality.

