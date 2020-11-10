Election Officials In Dozens Of States Step Forward To Debunk Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims

Advertisements

Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, and now the outgoing president is crying fraud like a sore loser in hopes that it will somehow alter the outcome.

Hint: It won’t.

On Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that election officials in a number of states across the country have found no evidence to back up Trump’s desperate claims.

According to the report, “Election officials in dozens of states representing both political parties said that there was no evidence that fraud or other irregularities played a role in the outcome of the presidential race, amounting to a forceful rebuke of President Trump’s portrait of a fraudulent election.”

Not only did these officials deny that any widespread fraud took place, but The New York Times reports that they called the election a “remarkable success,” despite a raging pandemic and record voter turnout.

The report quotes a Republican official in Ohio calling voter fraud claims “conspiracy theories and rumors” and a GOP leader in Kansas saying there was not “any widespread, systematic issues with voter fraud, intimidation, irregularities or voting problems.”

The newspaper contacted officials in every state and couldn’t find any substantive evidence to back up Trump’s claim that widespread voter fraud cost him the election.

Trump appears to be the only person unable to accept the election results

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump again claimed the election was rigged, saying that the American people will not stand for it.

“People will not accept this Rigged Election!” he whined.

"People will not accept this Rigged Election!" he whined.

But the fact is the world has largely moved on. Though Republicans have played along with Trump’s tantrum, even they know the goose is cooked. Leaders from around the globe have called to congratulate Joe Biden and offer their support.

According to new a poll, nearly 80 percent of Americans say Biden won the election and will be the next president.

Donald Trump appears to be the only person unable to accept what was a decisive, legitimate win for Joe Biden.

