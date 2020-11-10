Michael Cohen Says Either Trump Or His Kids Will Go To Jail Once They Leave The White House

Advertisements

Michael Cohen said on Tuesday that he believes either Donald Trump or one of his children will be headed to prison in the future.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Cohen said there is “a plethora of litigation” that Trump will face once he’s out of office next January. The end result, he believes, is that Trump will go to jail, or he’ll throw one of his kids under the bus.

“I believe Trump does go to jail,” Cohen said. “And if it’s not Trump, he’ll push one of the kids – probably Don Jr. before Ivanka.”

Advertisements

Video:

“I believe Trump does go to jail” after he leaves office, Michael Cohen says. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/xWbDvG6hnG — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 11, 2020

Cohen said:

I believe Trump does go to jail. And if it’s not Trump, he’ll push one of the kids – probably Don Jr. before Ivanka. Definitely Eric before Ivanka, but Ivanka will go to prison before Donald because that’s just who he is. There is enough actions. Look, I’m suing Donald Trump right now and the Trump Organization. There’s a plethora of litigation that’s going to come. So all of the people who probably aren’t watching this show – the Republicans and the followers of Donald Trump – go ahead, give him your money so that he now has a slush fund to use your money in order to pay for his dirty deeds. I mean, I just don’t understand what people are thinking.

Trump knows his life will fall apart once he leaves office

The reason Donald Trump and his children – particularly Donald Trump Jr. – are fighting so hard to overturn the results of an election they clearly lost is that they know their lives will fall apart once they leave the White House.

At this hour, Trump continues to be under investigation in the state of New York. These probes will pose a clear and present danger to him and his family once he’s removed from the Oval Office on Jan. 20.

When it comes to potential state charges, not even a pardon would save Trump.

As The Washington Post pointed out this week, “[N]one of these actions would protect Trump from being prosecuted for state crimes — a very real possibility, given that the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney are actively investigating Trump’s finances and those of the Trump Organization.”

Efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the election are about more than soothing his battered ego. This scheme is also about helping him hold onto an office that shields him from jail time.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter