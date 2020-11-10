Mitch McConnell Refuses To Acknowledge Biden’s Victory Until After Electoral College Vote

Advertisements

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear that he won’t acknowledge Joe Biden as the next president until after the Electoral College votes.

Mitch McConnell refuses to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election until after the Electoral College votes on December 14. pic.twitter.com/FRCSPPNKSx — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 10, 2020

McConnell said during a press conference, “What it says about America is that until the Electoral College votes, anyone who is running for office can exhaust concerns about counting in any court of appropriate jurisdiction. It is not unusual, should not be alarming. At some point, we’ll find out finally who is certified in each of the states, and the Electoral College will determine the winner, and that person will be sworn in on January 20th. No reason for alarm.”

The delusional game that Republicans are playing to undermine democracy and an election result with the American people isn’t working and will continue not to work. Trump lost, and while appeasing Trump through the bitter end will continue to earn favor with his supporters, the reality is that this election is over.

The country has seen this game from Mitch McConnell before. He is trying to delegitimize Joe Biden before the president-elect takes office.

Trump will continue to lose his court challenges the election, and on January 20, 2021, this all ends up in the same place. Donald Trump leaves the White House as Joe Biden becomes the next President Of The United States.

