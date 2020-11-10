Trump Now Falsely Claims “Ballot Counting Abuse” Is Responsible for His Election Loss

Advertisements

President Donald Trump issued an odd claim that “ballot counting abuse” is responsible for his recent election loss, continuing to cast doubt on an election that has already been decided.

BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

“WATCH FOR MASSIVE BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE AND, JUST LIKE THE EARLY VACCINE, REMEMBER I TOLD YOU SO!” the president wrote later.

WATCH FOR MASSIVE BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE AND, JUST LIKE THE EARLY VACCINE, REMEMBER I TOLD YOU SO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Earlier this morning, the president claimed “WE WILL WIN!” even though electoral math is not on his side.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has urged his Republican colleagues to break from President Trump’s claims that the election is fraudulent.

“Republican leaders in Congress should also do the right thing. Republican leaders must unequivocally condemn the president’s rhetoric and work to ensure the peaceful transfer of power on January 20. … Too many, including the Republican leader, have been silent or sympathetic to the president’s fantasies,” Schumer said from the Senate floor yesterday.

President Trump has so far refused to grant his former opponent, President-elect Joe Biden, access to federal funding and resources the incoming administration will need to start off smoothly. The action signals that the next two months will be turbulent due to the president’s refusal to concede.