Trump’s Pennsylvania Election Fraud Witness Admits He Lied

A postal worker in Erie, PA recanted his claim that he saw ballot tampering and fraud at his job in Pennsylvania.

The House Oversight Committee tweeted:

#USPS IG investigators informed Committee staff today that they interviewed Hopkins on Friday, but that Hopkins RECANTED HIS ALLEGATIONS yesterday and did not explain why he signed a false affidavit. — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020

For those of you keeping score at home, this means that Donald Trump and his party still have zero credible witnesses and no evidence of election or voter fraud. Trump has been reduced to trying to stop the certification of election results in Pennsylvania by arguing that observers were positioned too far away during the ballot count.

Republicans are humoring Trump because they don’t want to anger him or his base, but it is only a matter of time until they acknowledge that Joe Biden has won the election.

Election Day was one week ago. There is no voter fraud, election fraud, or massive conspiracy against Donald Trump.

There was an overwhelming victory by Joe Biden, who will be the next president. Trump continues to fail to produce any evidence to back up his claims of fraud, and the one witness that he had in Pennsylvania was lying.

