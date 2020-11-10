Trump Would Still Lose Pennsylvania Even If All Late-Arriving Ballots Were Tossed Out

Advertisements

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reported on Tuesday night that just 10,000 mail-in ballots were received between 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

This is a bad sign for Donald Trump and company, who were hoping the Supreme Court would ultimately deem those ballots invalid and put Pennsylvania in his column.

The problem, of course, is that even if those 10,000 votes were discounted, it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the sizable margin Joe Biden has built over Trump in the Keystone State.

As Caitlin Huey-Burns of CBS News noted on Tuesday, “Biden currently leads by over 45K votes. That means even if SCOTUS takes this extension up again and those post-ED ballots are discounted, Biden’s lead still holds.”

The PA Secretary of State says 10,000 mail ballots were received between 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Biden currently leads by over 45K votes. That means even if SCOTUS takes this extension up again and those post-ED ballots are discounted, Biden’s lead still holds. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) November 11, 2020

All of this goes without mentioning the fact that Biden has healthy leads in both Arizona and Georgia, two states he will likely carry when all is said and done.

Repeat after me: Joe Biden will be the next president

The news that Joe Biden was the projected winner of the election brought about immediate celebrations across the country, but Donald Trump’s refusal to accept defeat has seemingly left many Americans feeling deflated.

People are sincerely worried that Trump will somehow find a way to overturn the results of the election and remain in the White House for the next four years.

But this isn’t Florida in 2000. Biden has built a substantial lead in a number of states. He is winning the largest challenger share of the popular vote since Franklin Roosevelt in 1932.

In other words, this election wasn’t really that close. And it certainly wasn’t close enough to be overturned by Trump’s legal schemes.

As PoliticusUSA’s Sarah Jones wrote earlier, Joe Biden legitimately won this election. Trump may whine and kick up dust for the next few months, but he will have no choice but to leave the White House on Jan. 20.

