“WE WILL WIN!”: Trump’s Denial is More Evident Than Ever As He Continues To Cast Doubt on Election He Lost

President Donald Trump continued to cast doubt on an election he lost even while the Biden-Harris transition team works to prepare for a peaceful transfer of power come January 20.

“WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote on Twitter earlier this morning.

“WE WILL WIN!” he wrote afterward.

The president has so far refused to grant his former opponent, President-elect Joe Biden, access to federal funding and resources the incoming administration will need to start off smoothly. The action signals that the next two months will be turbulent due to the president’s refusal to concede.

Yesterday, the Justice Department’s top election crimes prosecutor stepped down after Attorney General William Barr instructed prosecutors to examine allegations of voting irregularities in key swing states.

Barr’s memo notes that while “most allegations of purported election misconduct are of such a scale that they would not impact the outcome of an election and, thus, investigation can appropriately be deferred, that is not always the case.”

“Furthermore, any concerns that overt actions taken by the Department could inadvertently impact an election are greatly minimized, if they exist at all, once voting has concluded, even if election certification has not yet been completed,” he wrote.