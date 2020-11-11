Labour Party Calls on U.K. Government to Condemn Donald Trump’s Refusal to Concede

Advertisements

The United Kingdom’s Labour Party leadership has called on Downing Street to condemn President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, a further indication of the international community’s support for the election result.

“Donald Trump’s actions are wrong and the British government should say so,” a spokesman for Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said. “Any attempts to undermine democratic process should not be left unchallenged. We call out that in other countries across the world. And we should be able to do so with our friends and allies in America. The actions are deeply concerning.”

Labour MP Angela Eagle has also criticized Trump’s “continuing refusal to accept the result is both embarrassing for him and dangerous for American democracy.”

Advertisements

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is weathering criticism that he has not taken a more decisive stance. Starmer’s spokesman said Raab “seemed a bit concerned” about criticizing Trump’s behavior.

“We really don’t want to get drawn into the cut and thrust, the controversies, the claims, the counter-claims, either in the election or in the immediate aftermath,” Raab said on Sunday. “We respect Americans’ rights to choose for themselves and we respect the checks and balances in the American system which will produce, as they have, a clear result.”

However, Raab has also said that the U.K. is “looking forward” to working with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, stressing the importance of the Good Friday agreement, which was crucial to North Ireland’s peace process during the 1990s.