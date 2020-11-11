Judge Blocks Trump’s Use Of “Secret” Election Fraud Evidence In Arizona

Advertisements

Trump’s lawyers tried to admit evidence of election fraud in Arizona, but they wanted it to be a secret, so the judge denied it.

azcentral reported:

An attorney representing President Donald Trump’s reelection team, in a lawsuit alleging poll workers “incorrectly rejected” Election Day votes, asked a Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Tuesday to seal the evidence he says will support that claim.

But attorneys representing the election officials being sued convinced the judge to reject the request after arguing the public “has a right to know how flimsy Plaintiffs’ evidence actually is.”

If Trump and Republicans had any evidence of voter or election fraud, they would make it public. There is no need to keep the evidence secret unless the evidence doesn’t exist or is so weak that it is embarrassing to Trump’s legal team.

The USPS worker in Pennsylvania who claimed that he witnessed ballot and election fraud recanted under questioning.

Trump’s lawyers ran away from reporters when they were asked for evidence of voter or election fraud in Nevada.

There is no evidence of any wrongdoing associated with this election. Trump will soon exhaust his legal options, the election will be certified on December 14, and Donald Trump will be a one-term president.

