As Trump Hides In The White House, Tucker Carlson Attacks Biden For Not Being In Public Enough

Tucker Carlson kicked off his show on Thursday night by accusing Joe Biden of hiding from the public after the presidential election, despite the fact that it is Donald Trump who has gone into shelter-in-place mode over the past week.

“What exactly is going on behind this news blackout veiling Joe Biden from public view?” the Fox host asked, desperately trying to gin up some type of controversy as the Trump presidency crumbles.

Carlson added, “Over at the newly official Office of the President-elect, they are busy rewarding the forces of repression that made these election results possible.”

Tucker Carlson accuses Joe Biden of hiding from the American people after the election, even though the president-elect has had far more public appearances than Donald Trump over the past week.

Carlson said:

So what exactly is going on behind this news blackout veiling Joe Biden from public view? Well, pretty much exactly what you expect is happening. Over at the newly official Office of the President-elect, they are busy rewarding the forces of repression that made these election results possible. Guess who’s first in line? Oh, you guessed it, the tech monopoly. They did their job. They shut down one side, protected the other, and now it’s time for the reward.

As Tucker Carlson attacks Biden for “veiling” himself from public view, Trump has been hiding in the White House for much of the past week, only emerging for about 10 minutes during a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump is hiding while Biden is already getting to work

Since Joe Biden was declared the winner of last week’s presidential election, he hasn’t wasted a moment getting to work and preparing himself to take over on Jan. 20, 2021.

The president-elect has been setting up his COVID response team, frequently addressing the public about his plans, taking questions from reporters and even starting to make key staffing decisions. Biden is also laying the groundwork for a set of executive actions he will immediately take to undo some of the damage Trump has done.

In other words, the president-elect has done more work over the past week than Trump has done in the past four years.

With his laughable attack on Joe Biden Thursday night, Tucker Carlson reminded the country just how unserious a person he is.

