Kayleigh McEnany Lies And Claims It’s “Constitutionally Accurate” for GOP Legislatures to Appoint Trump Electors

Appearing on “Fox and Friends,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany falsely claimed that it would be “constitutionally accurate” for Republican legislatures to appoint electors who would certify the results of the 2020 general election for President Donald Trump despite his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

“It’s hard for the average person to keep track of all the lawsuits, affidavits, and complaints you’re filing,” said co-host Steve Doocy, pointing to a Wall Street Journal article detailing the Trump campaign’s attempts to secure court orders that would delay the official electoral college vote, which is scheduled for December 14, and a plan to appoint pro-Trump electors. “How seriously is the campaign considering that?”

“Well, constitutionally that is an accurate argument,” McEnany replied. “It is the state legislatures that choose the electors. But right now they’re zeroed in completely on litigation.”

You can listen to McEnany’s remarks in the video below.

Steve Doocy asks Kayleigh McEnany how seriously the Trump campaign is considering pressuring GOP legislatures to appoint Trump electors and steal the election from Biden. She just responds that it's 'constitutionally accurate' but they're focused on (frivolous) litigation now. pic.twitter.com/zi2v8Vd9HQ — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 12, 2020

McEnany added that “there have been issues for a long time” of “poll watchers being bullied” in cities like Detroit and Philadelphia. She provided no evidence to support her claim.

“I was sitting last night and reading through hundreds of pages on, out in Philadelphia, of people who volunteered their time, their legal right to show up at the polls, to watch the vote count, Republican challengers who were bullied, called ‘the c-word’ in some cases, racial slurs shouted out at them, some of them escorted out of the room just for asking a question.”

“These are the forgotten men and women who live in these liberal cities who for a very long time have had things going on like this at the polls,” she continued. “But finally you have a president who, because he won new states”––here she pointed to President Donald Trump winning Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in 2016––”is standing up for these forgotten men and women in these new states, is shedding a light on old fraud, on old problems with the system that need to be rectified.”

in short order, kayleigh's weak answer on maybe attempting a constitutionally-permitted coup turned into grievances about everyone being so mean to trump supporters. just like their president, all they do is whine and complain. all the time. pic.twitter.com/PGLvHSrc6G — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 12, 2020

McEnany’s statement was a lie.

Here is expert Neal Katyal explaining why Republicans can't override the popular vote and appoint their own electors: