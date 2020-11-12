New GOP Lawsuit Seeks To Throw Out Votes From Democratic Counties In Wisconsin

1.8k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

In another blatant attempt to overturn the election and install Donald Trump in the White House for four more years, Republicans are seeking to throw out votes from Wisconsin’s Democratic counties.

A GOP lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that there were “illegal” votes cast in Dane, Menominee and Milwaukee counties – places overwhelmingly won by Joe Biden – and that the only solution is to throw them out.

“[T]he proper remedy for this constitutional violation as applied to presidential-election results is to exclude presidential-election results from those counties for the Presidential Elector certification under 3 U.S.C. § 6 for this state,” the complaint reads.

If those counties are tossed in the trash, the state would likely fall into Trump’s column – which, of course, is the GOP’s goal.

Yes, the request is for the results from the big Democratic counties to be thrown out so the electors can go to Trump. https://t.co/0QbMdNlz7l pic.twitter.com/BGqKqrZk38 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 12, 2020

It’s worth nothing that even if Republicans were successful in stealing Wisconsin, it still wouldn’t give Trump enough electoral votes to win the overall election. They would still need to figure out how to steal a couple of other states that Biden flipped, like Pennsylvania and Arizona.

For the GOP, that’s the downside of losing the election so decisively to Joe Biden.

GOP lawsuits are growing more laughable by the day

It’s been nearly a week since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election, and Donald Trump and his defenders are still refusing to accept the clear defeat.

Not only are they refusing to acknowledge the loss, but their attempts to overturn the election are becoming more brazen and laughable by the day.

As election lawyer Marc Elias noted on Thursday, the new Republican request in Wisconsin is “baseless” and will likely get tossed atop the growing pile of court losses the GOP has suffered in recent weeks.

