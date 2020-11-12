Obama Calls Trump A Sore Loser And Rips The GOP For Humoring His Voter Fraud Lies

Advertisements

In a ’60 Minutes’ interview set to air this Sunday, Barack Obama ripped Republicans for humoring Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud after he lost the election decisively to Joe Biden.

The former president said Trump’s behavior is driven by the well-known fact that he’s a sore loser. But Obama said he’s even more disturbed by Republicans who “are going along with this.”

“[Trump’s voter fraud claims] appear to be motivated in part because the president doesn’t like to lose and never admits loss,” Obama said. “I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion.”

Advertisements

He added, “It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration but democracy generally, and that’s a dangerous path.”

Video:

Barack Obama tells Scott Pelley Republicans who “go along with” the President’s claims of election fraud put democracy on “a dangerous path.” The former president appears in his first interview about his new book “A Promised Land,” Sunday on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/S7MEAx3F8j pic.twitter.com/CRx6XkT0Na — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 12, 2020

Republicans are actively hurting democracy

The type of behavior we’re seeing from Donald Trump in recent weeks is no surprise. Over the past four years, he has never once shown that he cares about strengthening democracy, both at home or abroad. He only cares about himself.

That’s why, as Barack Obama said, the real shame is the way Republicans are behaving in this moment. After all, Trump may be on his way out the door, but many of them will be left behind to clean up the damage he has done.

The longer that Republicans in Congress allow Donald Trump to continue this stunt, the more damage they will be doing to American democracy in the long term.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter