‘There Is No Evidence’: Trump’s Own DHS Just Called BS On His Voter Fraud Claims

Donald Trump has ramped up his efforts to cast doubt on last week’s election results, but even his own Department of Homeland Security is calling BS.

In a statement, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which is part of the DHS, said, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the statement continued.

It was a clear rebuke of Trump and his loyalists who keep falsely and dangerously crying fraud without offering any legitimate evidence to back it up.

More of the statement:

The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result. When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised. … While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.

Get ready for the Trump implosion

Donald Trump and his spineless band of Republican defenders like to shout fraud on Fox News or via their Twitter accounts, but they have so far been unable to produce any evidence to back it up.

The fact that Trump’s own DHS is now smacking down these fraud lies is yet another blow to the outgoing president’s attempt to overturn the election he just lost.

As Jonathan Swan of Axios said after the DHS/CISA released its statement, “Start your stopwatch for the POTUS explosion.”

